The Greenville Comets will finish play in the Rick McGraw Invitational at Litchfield Saturday afternoon.

The Comets play Roxana in the fifth place game, with tip off about 4 p.m.

The GHS squad is currently 2-1 in the tournament, with wins over Taylorville and Nokomis, and a loss to Mattoon. The Comets enter Saturday’s game with an overall record of 14-7.