The Greenville Comets boys basketball team plays Thursday evening in the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield.

The Comets will take on Nokomis at 6 p.m. in Simmons gym at Litchfield High School.

If the GHS team wins, it will play at 4 p.m. Saturday for fifth place. A loss to Nokomis will put the Comets into the seventh place contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The four teams in this bracket went 1-1 in pool play. The other game tonight in the bracket will be Roxana against Litchfield.