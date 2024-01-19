Comets To Play For Fifth At Litchfield

The Greenville Comets won an exciting two-point game over Nokomis Thursday night and will play for fifth place in the Rick McGraw Invitational at Litchfield Saturday afternoon.

The final score Thursday was 43-41. The Comets survived by making nine free throws in the fourth quarter, five by Kaleb Gardner and three by Gavin Doll.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill talked to Jeff Leidel about how tough of a game it was and the confidence he has in his players making free throws.

With 1.7 seconds left, Doll sank a free throw to make the difference two points. Coach Cantrill called a time out to ask Doll an important question.

Doll perfectly hit the front of the rim with the ball. Nokomis got the rebound, but a long pass down court was knocked away by Nick Grull as the final buzzer sounded.

Nolan Tabor sank a big three-pointer with 5:40 remaining to put the Comets in front for good, after Nokomis had taken a one-point lead.

Both teams made 12 free throws in the game, but the majority of the Comets’ ones came at crucial times.

Cale Ackerman led the scoring for GHS with 15 points. Gardner had 11 points and six assists.

The win gives the Comets a season record of 14 and 7. They play Roxana Saturday at 4 p.m. for fifth place in the tournament.