Comets Upend Nashville

The last time the Greenville Comets beat Nashville in basketball was the 1996-97 season. While Greenville hasn’t played Nashville every year, it’s been 25 years since they beat Nashville.

Comets fans don’t have to hope for it anymore because their team knocked off Nashville Tuesday night in the GHS gym.

The Comets never trailed in the game and notched a 42-33 triumph.

The Comets led 7-0 after one quarter and Nashville went eight minutes and 50 seconds before putting points on the scoreboard.

The Comets led 19-11 at halftime, and 30-25 after three periods. Nashville got to within three points early in the final frame but was no closer.

Click below to hear a very happy Comets Head Coach Todd Cantrill talked with Jeff Leidel after the big win:

Kaleb Gardner led the Comets in scoring with 16 points. Nolan Tabor posted eight points, Cale Ackerman had seven and Gavin Doll six.

The varsity Comets are 12-6 for the season. They play in the Litchfield Invitational at 5:30 p.m. on Monday against Taylorville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In junior varsity action Tuesday, Nashville beat the Comets 66-27 as Carter Manhart had nine points.

The freshman Comets fell to Nashville 62-22 with Austin Swalley scoring eight points.