Comets Win At North Mac

The Greenville Comets earned their first conference victory with a 57-43 decision at North Mac Friday night.

The Comets took the lead with about four minutes left in the first quarter, and never trailed again. It was a 17 point lead at halftime and the margin remained in double figures throughout the second half.

The team sank seven three pointers, three by Gus Olson. The Comets put up on two free throws the entire game and made both.

Leading scorers were Kaleb Gardner with 16 points, Nolan Tabor with 12 and Gavin Doll with 10.

An interview with Coach Todd Cantrill, conducted after the game, will be presented during this morning’s Sports Shop.

The varsity Comets are now 1-2 in the South Central Conference and 11-6 overall. They host Nashville Tuesday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In junior varsity action, the Comets won 40-30.

GHS trailed by 11 points in the second quarter but came back to lead after three frames. CJ Jackson had a 13-point game and Carter Manhart scored 11 points.