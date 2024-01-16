Comets Win First Game At Litchfield Tournament

The Greenville Comets got off to a fast start Monday evening against Taylorville in the Litchfield Rick McGraw Memorial Boys Invitational.

They rolled to a 50 to 29 triumph to go 1-0 in pool play. The Comets battle Mattoon at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

GHS led 14-6 after eight minutes, 24-13 at halftime and 36-14 after three quarters.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill was happy his squad didn’t waste any time taking control of the action. Click below to hear his comments:

Top scorers for Greenville High were Kaleb Gardner with 19 points and Cale Ackerman with 12.

The Comet improved their season record to 13-6.