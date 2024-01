The Greenville eighth grade Blue Jays compete in the IESA Class 8-A boys basketball regional at East St. Louis Lincoln Saturday, January 27.

The Jays, seeded third, will go up against the sixth-seeded Southwestern Piasa team at 11:15 a.m.

If they win, they advance to the semifinals to battle Staunton at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, January 30.

The regional championship game is Thursday, February 1 at 4 p.m.

All regional games will be played at East St. Louis Lincoln.