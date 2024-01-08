GHS Basketball Cheerleaders 8th At State

The Greenville High School cheerleading squad participated in the Illinois Cheerleader Coaches Association Championships in Springfield over the weekend.

The Comet cheerleaders placed eighth out of 39 teams.

Members of the squad are seniors Lola Carman, Sidney Griffin and Madi Hook, and juniors Holly Dunn, Megan Ridens, Aubrie Hessenauer and Sophia Stephens.

Cheer Coach is Amanda Goldsboro and the assistant coach is Tessa Nestleroad.

To reach the state competition, teams had to qualify at least once in an ICCA event.

The Comet cheerleaders qualified at all three area competitions in which they participated. Those were at Highland, Mt. Vernon and Edwardsville.

Mater Dei placed second in the ICCA state competition.

The Greenville High cheerleaders will be in an Illinois High School Association sectional at Mt. Vernon, competing in the small school division. The sectional is January 27.