The Greenville High School cheerleading squad will compete in the Illinois High School Association Sectional at Mt. Vernon High School Saturday, January 27.

The Comet cheerleaders will do their routine at 12:58 p.m. in the small team division. A total of 18 teams will perform including GHS, Breese Central, Mater Dei, and Vandalia.

The state finals are February 2 and 3 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.