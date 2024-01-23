GU Basketball Women Win Twice

The Greenville University women’s basketball team recorded wins over Eureka and Blackburn last week.

At Eureka, the Lady Panthers posted a 72-59 victory. Savanna Powell-Goodman scored 24 points for GU and Natalie Iberg added 17.

At home Saturday, GU rolled to a 95-58 win over Blackburn. The home team took control of the game when it outscored Blackburn 19-2 in the second quarter.

Carolina Hoffman has a 22-point game, Powell-Goodman posted 19 points and Iberg had 12.

The Lady Panthers are 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They host Westminster at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and go to Webster Saturday.