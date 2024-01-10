GU Basketball Women Win Twice

In recent women’s basketball action, the Greenville University Lady Panthers recorded St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference victories over Principia and Fontbonne.

GU defeated Principia in overtime, 69-61, and topped Fontbonne 74-67.

In the Fontbonne contest, former Greenville Lady Comet players Natalie Iberg and Rylee Pickett were on the court. Pickett, a senior for Fontbonne, had a big game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Iberg recorded three rebounds, three assists and two points.

Iberg posted nine rebounds, five points and three assists against Principia.

The wins gave the Lady Panthers a 7-6 overall record and 4-2 mark in the conference. They host Lyon College Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and play at home against Mississippi University For Women Saturday at 1 p.m.