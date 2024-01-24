GU Gymnastic Men Set School Mark Again

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team had its first home match in school history last Saturday at the GU training center.

For the second straight week, the Panthers established a new program record for points.

The GU men hosted the University of Illinois and had a total score of 388.850.

Individually, Michael Avery was third in the floor exercise and tied Logan Watterson for fourth in the vault.

Landon Benas and Sergey Popov tie for third on the rings, Koby Cantu and Jaxson Clapper tied for third on parallel bars, Mac Pollack was fourth in horizontal bar, and Benas also placed fifth in the pommel event.

The GU men compete at Simpson College in Iowa on February 3.