GU Gymnasts Set School Mark At Ohio State

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team competed at Ohio State on Saturday.

While the Panthers placed second, they did set a new school record for high score in a meet.

This is the second year for the sport at GU and the new team score mark was set Saturday at 387.350 points.

Two Panthers placed won events. Michael Avery led the gymnasts in the floor exercise event, and Logan Watterson was the best vaulter in the meet.

Also for GU, Charles Kramer was second in the floor exercise, Jaxon Clapper second in parallel bars, and Koby Cantu, second in pommel.