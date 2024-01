Greenville University’s men’s basketball squad won at Eureka last Wednesday and topped Blackburn at home Saturday.

The Panthers downed Eureka 116-109 as Kiarie Patrick scored 23 points.

GU defeated Blackburn 124-110 as Patrick once again led the offense with 24 points.

The victories gave the Panthers a 12-5 overall record and 8-2 mark in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

GU hosts Westminster at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Webster on Saturday.