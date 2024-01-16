GU Strength Coach To Launch Powerlifting Club

Scott Voyles has been on the job less than six months as Greenville University’s strength and conditioning coach. In that short time, however, he’s worked with most of the school’s varsity teams to incorporate strength training into their conditioning regimen.

“I can’t directly influence their activities on the field or court,” he said, “but I can provide coaches with stronger, more resilient athletes. We want them to be durable, powerful, and mentally tough.”

He’s also designed and ordered equipment for the University’s new state-of-the-art weightlifting facility, which will be installed this spring on the first floor of the new University Hall residence building on College Avenue. It will feature Swedish-made Eleiko equipment.

The former Panther baseball pitcher knows first-hand the value of strength training. He arrived at GU as a 6-foot, 135-pounder. He battled injuries and even underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow before getting serious about strengthening his body to stay healthy. By the time he graduated, he’d added 40 pounds of muscle. Today, he weighs in at 210 pounds.

Following graduation, he spent nearly three years as a personal trainer before teaching social studies and coaching baseball for six years at Mulberry Grove High School. He and his wife, Kristin (Morgan ’13, the granddaughter of Greenville College fixtures Tom and the late Betty Morgan), have three children and live in Greenville. Kristin is an emergency room nurse at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Powerlifting Club

With the strength and conditioning program in place, Voyles is now preparing to launch Greenville University’s first Powerlifting Club.

“Powerlifting is really growing in popularity,” Voyles said. “It’s very strong at McKendree University and Washington University, as well as larger universities around the region. It’s for both men and women, with athletes competing in gender and weight categories.”

As the fitness facility is being constructed, Voyles is actively recruiting prospective powerlifting athletes. The first recruits visited campus in December, and Voyles hopes to have six to eight athletes in the club when classes start next fall.

“I’m trying to find people who are willing to push themselves to be successful in this sport,” he said. “Powerlifters do heavier lifts with fewer repetitions. It’s all about building muscle bulk and strength.

“This sport is growing quickly all over the country,” Voyles said. “It’s exciting to be ahead of the curve. We’re hoping to use this group to attract people to GU.”

He said that men will compete in 12 weight classes, ranging from 114 pounds to 308 pounds, while women have 11 weight classes, from 96 pounds to 220 pounds.

He noted that because of the unique demands of training, powerlifters won’t be allowed to participate in other sports. “If you do powerlifting, that’s all you do,” he said. “This sport requires consistent training, and it takes time to realize a person’s ultimate potential. It’s different than the strength training we do with the varsity sports.”

Victoria Clark, GU’s Chief Enrollment Officer, said the Powerlifting Club has the potential to attract students to the University.

“This club gives prospective students another group to identify with and belong to,” Clark said. “The more connections they have, the better the chances they’ll enroll here and stay engaged here. It leans into GU’s view of a wholistic education – body, mind, and spirit.

“Participation in athletics was a big part of Scott’s spiritual journey when he was in college,” Clark added, “and he wants the Powerlifting Club to do the same for the students who come here for this program.”