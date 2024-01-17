GU Women Gymnasts Compete At Lindenwood

Greenville University’s women’s gymnastics team was at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri for a meet over the weekend.

The Lady Panthers placed second.

GU’s Amari Nelson finished third on the balance beam and second in the all-around competition. Ellery Gilmer was fifth in the floor exercise.

Greenville University will compete at Simpson College in Iowa this Saturday..

This is the second year for the Greenville University women’s gymnastics team. One of the gymnasts on the roster is Emma Brannon, a freshman from Alhambra.