GU Women Gymnasts Win

Greenville University’s women’s gymnastics team went to Simpson College in Iowa over the weekend and earned a team victory.

The Lady Panthers had the top team scores on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

In bars, Ashlie Leage finished first and Amara Nelson was second. Nelson also tied for first on the balance beam and was third in the vault.

Rachel Miller took first place in the floor exercise.

The GU women host Centenary Saturday, January 27 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The meet begins at 2 p.m.