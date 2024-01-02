GU Women Lose At Home

On December 30 after the first quarter, the Greenville University Lady Panthers seemed to be cruising. They led over Centre (center) College of Kentucky 19-2.

Centre outplayed the GU women after that and ended up with a 55-43 victory.

The Kentucky squad outscored the home team 36-11 in the second and third quarters.

The Lady Panthers made 12 of 13 free throws in the game, but shot only 30 percent in field goals. Carolina Hoffman was top scorer for GU with 14 points.

The loss dropped the Greenville team’s record to 5-6. It plays at Fontbonne University on Saturday.