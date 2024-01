The Greenville Blue Jays were defeated 53-24 Wednesday night by Effingham in the semifinals of the James Burke Memorial Tournament.

The Mustangs led throughout the game. They were up by 16 at halftime.

Leading scorers for the Jays were Christian Swalley with 10 points and Aiden Linnabarry with six.

The Greenville eighth graders will play for third place at 6 p.m. Friday.