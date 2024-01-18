Lady Comets Advance To Title Game

The Greenville Lady Comets will play for the championship of the Vandalia Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Greenville High girls pulled out a 47-43 victory in overtime Wednesday night against Centralia.

They will battle Effingham about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.

The Lady Comets led 13-9 after eight minutes but trailed by two points at halftime. They were in front 34-28 going into the fourth quarter, but regulation time ended with both teams having 40 points.

Click below to hear Head Coach Quin Hammann sum up regulation time:

The Lady Comets scored seven points in overtime, five of them from the free throw line.

Click below to hear Coach Hammann talk about the extra period:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/QUIN-OT.mp3

Haylee Clark led the winning team in scoring with 11 points, all of them in the second half. She sank three free throws in overtime.

Katie Campbell and Shayna Henderson posted nine points apiece and Emma Veith had eight.

Campbell had a big game on the boards with 11 rebounds. Henderson and Clark were credited with eight rebounds apiece.

Campbell also had three assists.

The Lady Comets go into Saturday’s championship game with a 14-6 record.