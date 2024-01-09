Lady Comets Battle Okawville To The End

The Greenville Lady Comets gave a good Okawville team all it could handle Monday night at Okawville.

Greenville led the Lady Rockets often in the game, despite trailing by 10 points late in the opening quarter. The Lady Comets were in front by three at halftime and led by five early in the third frame.

The score was tied at 33 going into the fourth quarter, and was still tied at 38 with five minutes to play. Okawville outscored the visitors 11-3 the rest of the way to win 49-41.

GHS Head Coach Quin Hammann told Jeff Leidel his team played hard against a solid Okawville squad.

The winners sank seven three-point shots.

Katie Campbell led the Lady Comets in scoring with 18 points and Emma Veith recorded 12 points.

Shayna Henderson totaled four rebounds, Veith had six steals and three rebounds, Adyson Bearley three rebounds, and Campbell and Henderson stole the ball twice each.

Alayna Kraus netted 21 points for Okawville.

GHS is now 11-6 for the season.

The team plays at Southwestern Piasa Thursday night with the varsity game tipping off at 6:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets were defeated by Okawville 49-45. Kylie Doll led the scoring with 14 points, and Haylee Clark and Ava Potthast scored nine apiece.