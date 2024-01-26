Lady Comets Fall To Carlinville

Carlinville and Greenville squared off Thursday night at GHS in a battle between two first place teams in the South Central Conference.

In a hard-fought battle, the Cavaliers came out on top 45-42.

The game was close throughout with Carlinville leading by six at the end of the third quarter and again early in the fourth period.

The Lady Comets kept battling and took the lead by a point with 3:25 to play. The Cavaliers quickly regained the lead and bounced back out to a five -point margin with 25 seconds left. Shayna Henderson sank a three pointer with just under seven seconds to play to make it a two point difference but the home team could get no closer.

Head Coach Quin Hammann was proud of the effort by his players.

The Lady Comets were 11 of 21 at the free throw line while Carlinville made only seven of 23 attempts.

Top scorer for GHS was Henderson with 14 points. Emma Veith had 13 and Katie Campbell 10.

The Lady Comets are 14-9 overall and 4-2 in the conference. They play Saturday at home against Christ Our Rock Lutheran. The varsity game starts at 1 p.m.

Greenville’s junior varsity team beat Carlinville 36-25. Kyle Doll sank four three-pointers and totaled 13 points. Ava Potthast added nine.