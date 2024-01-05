Lady Comets Grab Conference Win

The Greenville Lady Comets came up with a big, come-from-behind win Thursday night at Staunton.

The GHS girls trailed 17-7 after one quarter, then outscored the home team 18-5 in the second stanza to lead by five at half time.

Both teams posted 11 points in the third quarter, then the Lady Comets added three points to their margin by the end of the game.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line as Greenville sank 10 attempts and Staunton made four free throws.

The Lady Bulldogs made eight three-pointers. GHS had six threes, all by Emma Veith, who was top scorer with 20 points.

Katie Campbell scored 11 points and Haylee Clark had 10.

Campbell also totaled 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Adyson Bearley grabbed five rebounds, and Shayna Henderson had three assists and two steals.

The varsity Lady Comets are now 11-5 overall and 3-1 in the South Central Conference. They are in a tie for second place.

The local team plays at Okawville on Monday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In junior varsity play at Staunton, Greenville lost 38-35.

Haylee Clark posted 12 points and Ava Potthast had seven.