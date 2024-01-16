Lady Comets Grab Tournament Win

The Greenville Lady Comets are in the semifinals of the Vandalia Tournament after beating Wesclin, 59-28, in the first round Monday afternoon.

The GHS girls led the whole game, jumping out to a 17-9 margin after one quarter. They were in front 43-16 at halftime, and 54-20 after three periods.

Head Coach Quin Hammann said it was nice to see another good start by his team. Click below to hear more:

Emma Veith sank five three-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points, Katie Campbell totaled 14 points and Haylee Clark had 11.

Adyson Bearley and Campbell grabbed nine rebounds apiece. Campbell had six assists and the same number of steals. Clark totaled six rebounds, and Shayna Henderson was credited with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Lady Comets are 13-6 for the season. They play in a semifinal contest at Vandalia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Centralia.