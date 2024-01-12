Lady Comets Roll At Southwestern

The Greenville Lady Comets went to Southwestern Thursday night and topped the Piasa Bird 51-14.

The victory gives the GHS girls a 4-1 record in the South Central Conference. Staunton downed Hillsboro Thursday night so there is now a four-way tie for first place in the SCC. The Lady Comets, Hillsboro, Staunton and Carlinville are all 4-1.

The GHS girls were in control at Southwestern the entire game. They led 15-5 after one quarter, by 18 at halftime, 25 after three frames, and it was continuous clock most of the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Quin Hammann told Jeff Leidel he was pleased his team took care of business. Click below to hear his comments:

Emma Veith led the scoring attack with 17 points. She sank five three-point shots. Ava Potthast put in 11 points. Top rebounder was Adyson Bearley with four.

The varsity Lady Comets face Wesclin at 1 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Vandalia Girls Tournament. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity game consisted of two quarters Thursday night and Greenville beat Southwestern 27-13. Ava Manhart and haylee Hediger scored seven points apiece.