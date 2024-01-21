Lady Comets Second In Vandalia Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets jumped out to an early lead, but couldn’t finish with a win in the championship game of the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Effingham beat GHS 40-29.

Two Lady Comets were named to the all-tournament team . . . Emma Veith and Katie Campbell.

In the game, the Greenville High squad scored the first 10 points and led 10-5 after one quarter.

The Lady Comets were outscored 10-3 in the second frame which allowed the Hearts to lead by two at halftime.

The score was tied at 19 when Effingham scored with 2:35 left in the third quarter. The Hearts never trailed the rest of the game.

Leading scorers for GHS were Campbell with eight points and Shayna Henderson with seven.

Adyson Bearley totaled seven rebounds, Campbell had five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Natalie McCullough grabbed five rebounds and Veith had five steals.

The Lady Comets are 14-7 for the season. They play at Breese Central Tuesday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL. The next home game is Thursday against Carlinville.