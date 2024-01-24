Lady Comets Stopped By Central

the Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Breese Central Tuesday to take on one of the top-rated girls teams in Southern Illinois.

The Greenville High School girls were defeated 57-30.

The Lady Comets scored the first four points of the game, but by the end of the first quarter Central led by 10. It was a 35-14 Cougar lead at halftime and 47-21 score after three quarters.

Top scorer for the Lady Comets was Katie Campbell with 18 points. Seven of those points came from the free throw line. For the game, GHS made 11 of 15 free throws.

Leading scorers for Central were Cece Toennies with 20 points and Kaydence Schroeder with 11.

Central improved its record to 21-3.

The Lady Comets are 14-8. They play at home Thursday against Carlinville in a South Central Conference contest. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.