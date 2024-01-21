Lady Comets To Play For Championship

The Greenville Lady Comets are back in a tournament championship game.

They will take on Effingham at 2:30 this (Saturday) afternoon in the Vandalia Tournament title game.

The Lady Comets beat Wesclin and Centralia to reach the championship game. It will be broadcast on WGEL Radio and can also be heard at WGEL.com.

The GHS girls, now 14-6 for the season, played in the title game at Christ Our Rock Lutheran over the holidays and finished second. They were also third in the Columbia Classic at the start of the campaign.