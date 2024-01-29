Lady Comets Win Saturday Home Game

Playing at home Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran 51-28. It was their 15th victory of the season.

The GHS squad jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter, then led 34-13 at halftime and 40-20 after three quarters.

Good defensive play led to 22 steals for the Lady Comets. They had two players with big offensive games. Emma Veith totaled 22 points and Katie Campbell had 20.

Campbell also collected 15 rebounds and four steals, Veith was credited with seven steals, Natalie McCullough and Anna Turner grabbed five rebounds apiece, Adyson Bearley totaled four steals, and Shayna Henderson has three assists and three steals.

The Lady Comets have a 15-9 overall record. They play at Litchfield Thursday. Only a varsity game will be played with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.