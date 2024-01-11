Little Blue Crew Cheer Camp

The Greenville High School cheerleading program is once again sponsoring a Little Blue Crew cheerleading camp.

It is for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost is $30 per camper.

The camp is Thursday, February 8 in the new high school auxiliary gymnasium. Those in kindergarten through third grade will practice from 4 to 6 p.m. and students in grades fourth through eighth grades will gather from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Performances by the groups will be on Friday, February 9 at halftime of the boys varsity basketball game.

Parents can sign up their children on RevTrak. This must be done by February 1 to guarantee a camp t-shirt. Walk-ins will be welcomed, but a t-shirt cannot be guaranteed.