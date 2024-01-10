Panther Gymnasts Second In Opener

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team opened its season last Saturday at the University of Michigan.

The Panthers finished second, falling to Michigan, but defeated Simpson University.

GU placed first in two of the six events.

Zach Connelly won the floor event and Logan Watterson was first in vault.

Freshman Watterson received the Newt Loken Outstanding Performance Award for his strong NCAA debut.

The Panthers compete at Ohio State this Saturday and have their first home meet Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m. against Illinois at the GU gymnastics training facility.

The Greenville University women’s team begins its season Friday at Illinois State. The first home match for the GU women is January 27 against Centenary. It will be held at the American Farm Heritage Museum.