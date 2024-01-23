Pocahontas Mulberry Grove In 8th Grade Regional

The Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove eighth grade boys basketball teams have been assigned to the IESA Class 8-1A regional at East St. Louis Younge.

Mulberry Grove, seeded fourth, will play East St. Louis Younge at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 27. The winner moves on to the semifinals to play top-seeded Pana Sacred Heart at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 30.

Pocahontas is seeded second and receives a first round bye. The Indians will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Findlay Okaw Valley and Ramsey on Tuesday, January 30 at 5:15 p.m.

The regional championship game is 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 31 at East St. Louis Younge.