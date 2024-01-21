Pocahontas Top Seed in 7A Regional

The Pocahontas Indians’ seventh grade basketball boys are the top seed out of seven teams in the IESA Class 7-1A regional hosted by Pana Sacred Heart.

All games are being played in the gymnasium at Tower Hill.

The Indians get a first round bye, but already know who they will play in the semifinals. It will be Findley Okaw Valley, which received a victory when its opponent, Lovejoy, forfeited.

That Pocahontas-Okaw Valley game will be Monday at 6 p.m. in Tower Hill.

Mulberry Grove played in the same regional Saturday. The third-seeded Eagles face sixth-seeded East St. Louis Younge.