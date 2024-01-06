Sports Shop Interview: Coach Quin Hammann

The Greenville Lady Comets have been playing well, finishing second at the recent Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tournament and grabbing a big South Central Conference win at Staunton Thursday night.

Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quin Hammann after the victory at Staunton, which kept the Lady Comets in a tie for second place. Click below to hear the interview:

WGEL will broadcast the Lady Comets’ games at Okawville Monday night and at Southwestern Thursday. The Southwestern contest begins at 6:15 p.m.