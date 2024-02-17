Aces Grab Senior Night Win

The Mulberry Grove Aces had a happy senior night Thursday with a victory in their last home game of the regular season.

The Aces defeated First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon 49-42 for their sixth win of the campaign.

Recognized before the game were senior players and cheerleaders, and their parents.

The seniors on the Mulberry Grove boys team are Tristen Altenberger, Dawson Lindley, Carter Scoggins and Gavin Strohkirch. Senior cheerleaders include Katie Jernigan, Kassidy Jondro, Kenzie Swain, and Dalani White.

They open IHSA regional action Monday night against Altamont. The game, in the Altamont Class 1A Regional, begins at 7 p.m.

It will be broadcast on WGEL.