It was thought Mulberry Grove’s regional basketball game this past Monday was the last of the season for the boys, but that is not the case.

The Aces have added a final game for this Friday, February 23 at Ramsey. Only a varsity game will be played at 7 p.m.

Mulberry Grove was scheduled to play at Ramsey February 16, but that game was called off due to the snow and icy conditions.

Mulberry Grove Principal Adam Haston said by playing this Friday night, Ramsey will be able to observe Senior Night.