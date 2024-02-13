Aces In Altamont Regional

The Mulberry Grove Aces will begin regional competition Monday night.

They have been assigned to the Altamont Class 1A Regional. The Aces play Altamont at Altamont on Monday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

The winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 21 in the Altamont gymnasium.

Three other quarterfinal games are scheduled on Monday. They include South Central at North Clay, Sandoval at Bluford Webber, and Patoka at St. Elmo/Brownstown.

The Altamont Regional title game is Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m.