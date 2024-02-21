Aces Season Ends In Regional

The 2023-24 season came to an end Monday night for the Mulberry Grove Aces basketball team.

In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A regional, Mulberry Grove was defeated by Altamont 78-39. The game was played at Altamont.

The Aces stayed close in the first part of the opening quarter, but trailed 20-7 after eight minutes of action, and 44-16 at halftime.

Scoring leaders in the game for Mulberry Grove were Gavin Strohkirch with 12 points, Jackson Icenogle with 10 and Carter Scoggins with eight.

The Aces close the season with 6-20 record.

Monday’s game was the final one for the careers of senior Aces’ players Gavin Strohkirch, Carter Scoggins, and Dawson Lindley.