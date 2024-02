The Mulberry Grove Aces picked up their fifth win of the season Tuesday night at home, defeating Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 82-44

The Aces led the entire game and finished with a 30-point fourth quarter.

Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Carter Scoggins with 24 points, Jackson Icenogle with 20, Landon Sugg with 17 and Hagan Henrichsmeyer with 11.

It was the first Egyptian-Illini Conference win of the season for the Aces.

They play at home Friday against Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg.