Area Teams In Boys Regionals Wednesday

Several area boys basketball teams are playing semifinal regional games on Wednesday.

In Class 2A at Breese Central, Central faces Nashville at 6 p.m. and Carlyle takes on Pinckneyville at 7:30.

In quarterfinals games held Monday, Carlyle beat Du Quoin 64-37 and Nashville topped Mater Dei 42-35.

Wesclin goes up against Red Bud at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Regional.

Alton Marquette plays Staunton at 6 p.m. and Roxana battles Southwestern at 7:30 in the Roxana Regional.

In Class 1A, Effingham St. Anthony and Nokomis play at 6 p.m. in Bethany, Okawville has a 7:30 game against Woodlawn in the Woodlawn Regional, Christ Our Rock Lutheran meets Bridgeport Red Hill at 7:30 in Albion, and in the Altamont Regional it’s North Clay against Altamont at 6 p.m. and Bluford Webber against St. Elmo-Brownstown at 7:30.

All regional championship contests are Friday night.