Basketball Panthers Second Seed In SILAC Tournament

The Greenville University men’s basketball team won its final game of the regular season Saturday.

The Panthers beat Blackburn College 101-98 to finish in a tie for first place in the St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference (SLIAC).

Fontbonne and Greenville tied with 13-5 league marks. Fontbonne received the number one seed and Greenville the second seed for the conference tournament.

Both teams have first round byes.

Quarterfinal games on Tuesday night are Principia at Spalding in Kentucky, and Blackburn at Webster.

Tournament semifinal games are Thursday, February 22 at Fontbonne. The Panthers play at 5:30 p.m.

GU enters the tournament with an overall record of 17-8. The Panthers are the top-scoring team in all of NCAA basketball, averaging 118.1 points per game.