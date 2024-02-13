Blue Jays Volleyball 8th Graders Staying Busy

Greenville Junior High girls volleyball teams battled Litchfield and Nokomis last week.

The eighth grade Jays fell to Litchfield 18-25 and 15-25. Danielle Davis led behind the serving line with three aces. Other players with aces included Ava Schaefer and Madi Beckert with two each, and Sarah Woods, Autumn Loher, and Lila Kleiner with one apiece.

Schaefer and Woods had two kills each while Davis, Loher, Payton White and Mariah Plannette posted one apiece. Schaeffer posted two assists, and White had a block.

Last Friday, the Greenville eighth graders were edged at home by Nokomis in three sets, 26-24, 17-25 and 19-24.

Woods was credited with eight kills, two aces, two assists and a block; Loher had seven kills, an ace, and a block; Schaefer led the team with 10 assists, Beckert totaled seven assists, White had five kills, and three blocks, and Davis added three kills.

After the two matches, the eighth grade Jays had a record of 4-8.