Central Cheerleaders State Champions

It was a big weekend for three area schools at the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading Championships.

Breese Central was in first place after Friday’s preliminary round, then lived up to that top spot by claiming the small team state championship on Saturday in Bloomington.

The Edwardsville cheerleaders placed second in the large school division and Highland had a fourth place finish in the co-ed team division.

In the preliminaries, Mater Dei competed in the small team division and finished 11th.