Comets In North Mac Regional

The Greenville Comets will begin post-season action next week in the IHSA Class 2A North Mac Regional.

As one of the top two seeded teams in the regional, the Comets are automatically in the semifinals. Their first contest is Wednesday, February 21 at about 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Six teams are in the regional. Quarterfinal games to be played on Monday, February 19 are Hillsboro at North Mac and Carlinville at Litchfield.

Greenville will play the winner of the Carlinville-Litchfield game.

The other semifinal game, at 6 p.m. February 21 will be top-seeded Auburn against the winner of the Hillsboro-North Mac game.

The regional championship game is scheduled for Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at North Mac.

