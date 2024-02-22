Comets In Regional Championship Game After Wednesday Win

The Greenville Comets survived a semifinal game Wednesday night and are now playing in the championship game of the North Mac Class 2A Regional Friday night.

In a low-scoring contest against Litchfield Wednesday, the Comets topped the Panthers 38-28.

GHS led after each of the first three quarters, but it was close throughout.

With just under two minutes left to play, Nolan Tabor broke a 28-28 tie with a three-point field goal.

Litchfield did not score in the last three minutes and 50 seconds, and after Tabor gave his team the lead, the Comets scored their last seven points from the free throw line.

Comets Coach Todd Cantrill told Jeff Leidel, good defense and a never-give-up attitude, were differences in the game for his team.

Kaleb Gardner made three three-point shots in the first half and led all scorers with 12 points. Cale Ackerman had 10 and Tabor eight.

The Comets are 23-8 for the season. They play Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional title game. It will be played in North Mac’s gym at Girard.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.