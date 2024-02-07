Comets Record 19th Win At Pana

A big second quarter propelled the Greenville Comets to a 68-49 win at Pana Tuesday night.

It was the 19th victory of the season for the varsity comets out of 27 games.

The game was close in the first quarter, ending with GHS in front 18-17. Head Coach Todd Cantrill said his team came out in the second quarter and took care of business.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Comets outscored Pana 23-5 in the second quarter and maintained a substantial lead the rest of the way.

It was a big night for two Comet seniors offensively. Kaleb Gardner scored 22 points and now has over 1,000 for his career.

Nick Grull poured in 20 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Comets are now 4-2 in the South Central Conference. They host Vandalia Friday night in another SCC contest. The game will be aired on WGEL.