Comets Regional Semifinal Game Wednesday

The Greenville Comets play in the semifinals of the North Mac Class 2A Regional Wednesday night.

They will battle Litchfield at about 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Litchfield won its regional quarterfinal game Monday night, downing Carlinville 51-38. In the other quarterfinal game, North Mac beat Hillsboro 50-47.

The first semifinal game at North Mac Wednesday will be Auburn against North Mac at 6 p.m.

Because they are the top two seeds, Auburn and Greenville received first round byes. Semifinal winners will play each other in the regional championship game Friday at 7 p.m.

All upcoming regional games will be played in the North Mac gymnasium at Girard.

Since the Comets’ semifinal game is Wednesday about 7:30 p.m. the Hayride will start at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast, then after it, the Hayride will resume until 10 p.m.