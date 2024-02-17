Comets Top Hillsboro SSC Co-Champs

The Greenville Comets pulled out a 44-33 win over Hillsboro Friday during Senior Night to become South Central Conference co-champions for the 2023-24 season.

It was a big battle for the home team through three quarters.

The Comets trailed the entire first quarter, were behind 12-7 after eight minutes, then took their first lead, 16-14, with 4:15 left in the first half.

GHS led 23-21 at halftime.

While the Comets led the entire second half, Hillsboro was behind by only a point with a minute to play in the third quarter. It was a three-point Comet margin going into the fourth frame.

The Greenville High boys kept expanding the lead and it reached 14 points late in the contest.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said the rivalry between Hillsboro and Greenville led to a tense game. Click below to hear more:

Kaleb Gardner led all scorers with 21 points. He was 13 of 14 at the free throw line. Nolan Tabor totaled nine points on three big three-point field goals.

The Comets finished 7-2 in the conference, tied for first place with Litchfield. They are 22-8 overall, going into next week’s regional at North Mac.

The Comets play in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s Carlinville-Litchfield game.

The Comet contest will be broadcast on WGEL.