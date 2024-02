The Greenville Comets won the 21st game of their season Tuesday night at Carlinville.

The Comets took command of the game in the second half and won 59-33.

GHS was up by 10 after one quarter, by eight at halftime, then led by18 after three quarters.

The Comets are 21-8 for the season and play their final regular season game Friday at home against Hillsboro. It will be senior night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.