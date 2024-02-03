Comets Win Big Over Gillespie

The Greenville Comets picked up their 18th win of the season at home Friday night, recording a 56-26 victory over Gillespie.

GHS is 18-8 overall and 3-2 in the South Central Conference.

The Comets scored the first 14 points of the game, led by 10 after one quarter and were in control at halftime, 36-14.

After the game, WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill.

Top scorers for the winners were Cale Ackerman with 16 points, and Kaleb Gardner and Nick Grull with eight apiece.

Grull finished with 13 rebounds and Gavin Doll had seven steals. For the game, the Comets posted 15 assists and 14 steals.

They play at Pana Tuesday night and host Vandalia on Friday. Both games will be on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Gillespie 52-40 as Ben Hutchinson scored 17 and Carter Manhart had 10.

In freshman action, GHS won 38-18 over the Miners. Austin Swalley scored 13 points.